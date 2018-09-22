NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Texas Instruments Inc., up $1.56 to $110.05
The chipmaker raised its quarterly dividend and said it will buy back $12 billion in stock.
United Natural Foods Corp., down $2.88 to $30.97
The organic and specialty foods distributor reported weak earnings and sales, and said freight costs rose.
Micron Technology Corp., down $1.32 to $44.74
The chipmaker said the new tariffs on imports from China will cut into its profit margins.
Adobe Systems Inc., down $5.46 to $260.88
The software maker said it will buy business cloud computing company Marketo for $4.75 billion.
Mazor Robotics Ltd., up $5.40 to $58.15
The surgical guidance system maker agreed to be bought by Medtronic for $1.54 billion.
BHP Billiton Ltd., up 95 cents to $49.22
The British pound weakened and U.K. stocks jumped after talks over Britain's departure from the EU the reached an impasse.
Apache Corp., up 29 cents to $45.96
Energy companies climbed as U.S. crude rose to its highest price since late 2014.
McDonald's Corp., up $4.51 to $165.30
The burger chain raised its quarterly dividend to $1.16 from $1.01.