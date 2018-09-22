  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2167 Down 34
Dec 2196 Down 30
Dec 2202 2215 2155 2167 Down 34
Mar 2229 2242 2185 2196 Down 30
May 2244 2255 2199 2210 Down 29
Jul 2255 2262 2214 2225 Down 28
Sep 2268 2269 2231 2242 Down 25
Dec 2280 2284 2250 2259 Down 22
Mar 2267 2277 2263 2273 Down 21
May 2277 2281 2276 2281 Down 19
Jul 2295 Down 18