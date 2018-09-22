BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2167 Down 34 Dec 2196 Down 30 Dec 2202 2215 2155 2167 Down 34 Mar 2229 2242 2185 2196 Down 30 May 2244 2255 2199 2210 Down 29 Jul 2255 2262 2214 2225 Down 28 Sep 2268 2269 2231 2242 Down 25 Dec 2280 2284 2250 2259 Down 22 Mar 2267 2277 2263 2273 Down 21 May 2277 2281 2276 2281 Down 19 Jul 2295 Down 18