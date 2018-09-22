  1. Home
Prosecutor: More possible victims of California doctor found

By  Associated Press
2018/09/22 03:16
This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Grant W. Robicheaux, 38, a California doctor who appeared in

This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Cerissa Laura Riley, 31. She and a co-defendant, Grant W. Ro

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California prosecutor says his office has received leads to more than 12 possible additional victims in the investigation of a surgeon and a female companion already charged with drugging and raping two women.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Friday the leads came in after the announcement earlier this week of the charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his companion, Cerissa Riley.

The district attorney has said the two victims in the current case met the pair socially in Newport Beach and became intoxicated, then ended up at Robicheaux's apartment where they were assaulted.

Defense attorneys have said Robicheaux and Riley deny all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Robicheaux once appeared on a now-canceled reality TV show about online dating.