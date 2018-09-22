LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a new documentary, Jane Fonda opens up about her life as an actress, activist, and a woman in search of identity.

The HBO film is divided into five chapters, the first four devoted to the men in Fonda's life. That includes her dad, famed actor Henry Fonda, and three husbands.

Fonda was married to French filmmaker Roger Vadim, activist and politician Tom Hayden, and media mogul Ted Turner.

Each marriage ended in divorce, and Fonda says she's done with relationships. Or as she put it: "I've closed up shop."

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts" ends with Fonda's life on her own.

The film, debuting at 8 p.m. Eastern Monday on HBO, includes interviews with Robert Redford, Lily Tomlin and Turner. It was produced and directed by Susan Lacy.