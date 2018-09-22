LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddy Krueger is coming for "The Goldbergs."

ABC announced Friday that Robert Englund is reprising his role as the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" slasher for a Halloween episode of the ABC sitcom.

The show is keeping with its 1980s setting. The Krueger episode, titled "Nightmare on Elk Avenue," centers on the fears of the show's teenage protagonist, Adam, after seeing "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

Englund, who played Krueger in eight horror films starting in 1984, was known for killing teens in their sleep wearing a gloved hand with sharpened razors.

In a statement, Englund calls his guest appearance "a spooky valentine to the fans."

The sixth season of "The Goldbergs" premieres on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Halloween episode will air in October.