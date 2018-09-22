SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A musician who played steel guitar with country legend Hank Williams on the Louisiana Hayride radio show, and broke his nose roughhousing with him, has died. Felton Pruett was 89 years old.

The Rose-Neath Funeral Home says his funeral will be Saturday in Shreveport, with a graveside service and burial at Bayou Scie Cemetery about 70 miles away in Zwolle (ZWAH-lee).

Pruett died Wednesday. He had played steel guitar for over 70 years.

His wife, Rita Pruett, tells The Times of Shreveport that when Williams moved to Nashville, he asked Pruett to move there, too. She says Pruett was settled in Shreveport with a family, and didn't want to move so far.

He is survived by his wife, one of his four sons, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.