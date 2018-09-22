MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has ordered the release of a man suspected of involvement in illegal fishing that endangers the world's smallest porpoise.

The arrest of Oscar Parra in September had been depicted as an advance in efforts to save the critically endangered vaquita marina, of which fewer than 30 remain. Instead, it has proved an embarrassment.

Police in Baja California claimed Parra was a drug cartel lieutenant who oversaw fishing for totoaba, a fish that also lives in the Gulf of California. Vaquitas are often caught in totoaba nets.

But the federal judiciary council said Friday a judge found evidence police hadn't told the truth about how they arrested him.

Police said they found the suspect in a vehicle, but the judge said they pulled him from his house.