Wendy Williams' new hot topic: Helping substance abusers

By LEANNE ITALIE , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/22 00:15
This Sept. 7, 2018 image taken from video shows talk show host Wendy Williams during an interview in New York. Williams feels lucky to be alive after

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk show diva Wendy Williams feels lucky to be alive after more than a decade of cocaine abuse and now wants to help others be present in their own lives.

Williams has been giving back through the Hunter Foundation, created with husband Kevin Hunter, since 2014. The two recently added a new anti-drug initiative, BeHere.org. Their goal is to raise $10 million in five years to fund such things as drug treatment facilities and research, the latter focused on the synthetic marijuana K2.

She says substance abuse and addiction are discussed and dealt with much more openly today, but there's a long way to go before complete acceptance. Williams says plenty of people still don't want to talk about addiction, continuing the stigma.