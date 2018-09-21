Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Mary
Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Mary
Shirley Pollack, of Perryville, Md. reacts to what authorities have called a shooting with multiple victims in Perryman, Md. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 20
FBI agents walks at the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Harford County, Md., in Thursda
Aberdeen police officers blocks the entrance of industrial complex where several people had been shot, in Harford County, Md, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018
ATF police officers patrol the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Aberdeen, Md, in Thursda
Ambulance leave the industrial park where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Aberdeen, Md, in Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Au
Maryland police officers patrol the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Aberdeen, Md, in Th
Law enforcement officials gather near the scene where a shooting took place in Aberdeen, Md., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
A Harford County Sheriff's vehicle blocks an entrance at the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, according with police repor
Law enforcement officials walk near the scene where a shooting took place in Aberdeen, Md., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Tim Buffaloe, a chaplain from DayStar Advanced Response Ministerial Operations, talks to a bus driver who said he arrived to transport crime witnesses
Maryland State Police stand near the perimeter of a scene where a shooting took place in Aberdeen, Md. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Ru
JoWanda Strickland- Lucas, of Aberdeen, Md., speaks to Maryland State Police near the perimeter of a scene where a shooting took place in Aberdeen, Md
Maryland state police block the road that connects the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, in Harford County, Md, Thursday,
A Maryland State Police officer speaks with a motorist near the scene of a shooting in Perryman, Md. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say mul
ATF police officer with a sniffing dog walks out the industrial complex in Harford County, Md., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple p
Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Ma
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Maryland drugstore warehouse (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
A Maryland sheriff says investigators have found evidence that the woman who killed three people and wounded others before killing herself at a drugstore warehouse was suffering from a mental illness.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told news reporters Friday that the suspect, 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016. He would not give any more specifics about her diagnosis.
He said in recent weeks Moseley had become increasingly agitated, and relatives had been concerned for her well being.
Gahler said she used a handgun that she legally purchased in March to fire a total of 13 rounds on Thursday morning, and died after shooting herself in the head.
___
12:01 a.m.
Workers say they endured terrifying moments of wild gunfire as a woman working a temporary job at a drugstore warehouse in Maryland fired on colleagues with a handgun, killing three people before fatally shooting herself.
Authorities said the shooting erupted Thursday morning after the worker got into an argument, sending screaming workers running from the Rite Aid distribution center after it ended.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the woman as a temporary employee, Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County. Gahler says he has no motive for what he calls a "senseless crime."
The sheriff says three people were fatally shot and three more were wounded and expected to survive. He says the woman died at a hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot.