NEW YORK (AP) — Mariska Hargitay believes "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has played a huge role in educating people on sexual violence but says there's still more work to do.

The star of the NBC drama spoke as "SVU" celebrated its 20th season at the Tribeca TV Festival on Thursday.

Hargitay has been on the show since the first episode and says she was drawn to it because it explores issues no one else is tackling. Hargitay says she thinks the culture has changed, but calls sexual violence an epidemic so there's more to be done.