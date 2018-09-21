FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least one man died when a single engine plane that took off in New York crashed near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the plane was discovered Friday morning in a heavily wooded area near the airport in Festus, Missouri.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the pilot reported electrical issues Thursday night, before the crash. Police were called around 2 a.m. Friday and authorities were searching for the plane for several hours before they discovered the wreckage around 8 a.m.

Marshak says investigators are trying to confirm that two people were on board the plane. He says at least one man is dead and that "it appears there are no survivors."

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com