Joshua weighs in 11 kilograms heavier than Povetkin

By  Associated Press
2018/09/21 22:28
Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and Russia's Alexander Povetkin, right, shake hands during the weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in London, Frida

Britain's Anthony Joshua and Russia's Alexander Povetkin pose during the weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in London, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Ant

Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and Russia's Alexander Povetkin pose during the weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in London, Friday, Sept. 21, 20

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has weighed in about 11 kilograms heavier than Alexander Povetkin ahead of their heavyweight title fight in London.

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO belt-holder, weighed in at 111.6 kilograms (246 pounds), slightly more than for his most recent fight against Joseph Parker in March.

Povetkin was 100.7 kilograms (222 pounds).

