LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has weighed in about 11 kilograms heavier than Alexander Povetkin ahead of their heavyweight title fight in London.

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO belt-holder, weighed in at 111.6 kilograms (246 pounds), slightly more than for his most recent fight against Joseph Parker in March.

Povetkin was 100.7 kilograms (222 pounds).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports