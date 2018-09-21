WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--EUROPEAN TOUR-FIRST 59

English golfer Oliver Fisher shoots the first round of 59 in the 46-year history of the European Tour. Fisher makes an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course in the second round of the Portugal Masters. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words.

SOC--EURO 2024 BIDS

A week before the 2024 European Championship vote, UEFA expresses concern about Turkey's human rights record and raises no significant issues with Germany's proposals in an evaluation of the two bids. By Rob Harris. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US

BARCELONA, Spain — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Spanish soccer federation rejects the league's request to play a regular-season match in the United States, putting the game in doubt. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 230 words. Will be updated.

GLF--RYDER CUP-CAPTAIN BJORN

Captaining Europe at the Ryder Cup in Paris next week will be the high point of Thomas Bjorn's career. A look at his background, character and methods heading to Paris. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 840 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart coach Tayfun Korkut is under pressure against visiting Fortuna Duesseldorf after claiming just one point from the side's first three Bundesliga games. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

MONACO, France — Struggling Monaco hosts promoted Nimes to start the sixth round of the French league. Monaco is already 10 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— TEN--PAN PACIFIC OPEN — Osaka beats Strycova to reach semifinals. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 360 words, photos.

— FBN--JETS-BROWNS — Baker Mayfield Era begins as rookie leads Browns to first NFL win since 2016. By Tom Withers. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Red Sox win 3rd straight AL East title, beating Yanks 11-6. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

