WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the effects of Hurricane Florence. (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A ninth person has died in South Carolina because of Hurricane Florence.

The state public safety department said in a Twitter message Thursday evening that the body of an 81-year-old man was found in a pickup truck submerged in water in Dillon County.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the pickup ran off state Highway 57, crashed and ended up in the water. Corner Donnie Grimsley said Friday morning that he's still working to contact the victim's family before he releases the name.

Florence is blamed for at least 42 deaths in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Well over half of those killed were in vehicles.

___

12 a.m.

The crisis from Hurricane Florence is slowly moving to South Carolina along with the trillions of gallons of water dumped by the storm.

People in coastal Horry County and nearby areas had enough warning and certainty about where the water was going that hundreds loaded furniture from their homes into trucks and flatbeds to take to higher ground.

In North Carolina, many started returning to flooded homes as the rivers receded. They were met by silty mud on walls and floors, blown out windows and terrible odors.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated his state has already suffered $1.2 billion in damage. He asked Congress for help.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state is still tallying its storm damage, but says it will be in the billions.