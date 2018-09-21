Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;76;A t-storm around;85;76;W;10;79%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;87;Sunny and very warm;104;87;NNE;6;41%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;93;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;W;12;41%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;ESE;8;68%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;62;51;Partly sunny;60;50;SSW;17;64%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;60;49;A little rain;61;47;S;12;72%;69%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;SE;6;28%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of rain;54;47;Brief p.m. showers;58;48;W;16;74%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;73;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;NNE;11;60%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;6;50%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;62;52;A shower;62;49;SE;9;78%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;78;Mostly sunny and hot;109;74;NW;6;17%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;Clouds rolling in;91;74;ESE;6;60%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Partly sunny;85;65;WSW;8;56%;3%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;93;76;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;4;71%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;WSW;10;73%;13%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Sunny and nice;75;55;WNW;13;23%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;Cooler in the p.m.;77;51;NW;9;45%;36%;3

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;86;51;Cooler;63;48;W;14;40%;35%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;More clouds than sun;66;47;ESE;7;64%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;Clouds and sun, nice;86;59;N;6;60%;4%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and very warm;83;55;Cooler, morning rain;66;48;WNW;9;71%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;64;49;A touch of rain;62;52;SW;10;52%;89%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;82;54;Sunny and very warm;85;57;WSW;4;51%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;Cooler, morning rain;64;46;W;9;67%;70%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;77;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;62;SSE;11;79%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;89;66;Partly sunny;91;68;NNW;5;25%;7%;13

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;78;63;Clouds and sun;80;63;WNW;5;72%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny;93;71;N;8;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;50;Plenty of sunshine;65;51;SSE;14;59%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A shower or t-storm;81;69;S;4;66%;80%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;Clouds and sun;95;77;SSE;8;57%;6%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler;76;57;Sun and some clouds;65;54;ESE;9;55%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;85;78;Spotty showers;86;77;S;8;78%;95%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Shower/thunderstorm;69;50;Thundershowers;58;49;W;16;59%;61%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Cloudy;90;81;Increasing clouds;87;80;WSW;6;83%;36%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;72;Thunderstorms;77;69;SSE;8;80%;93%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;A shower;87;70;SE;10;72%;57%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Thunderstorms;83;77;E;15;91%;90%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;Abundant sunshine;86;55;SSW;6;23%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SW;5;72%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;90;70;Nice with some sun;92;70;SSE;6;53%;6%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;58;42;A little p.m. rain;53;49;E;5;80%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;7;33%;14%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;78;70;Sunny and humid;79;72;ENE;13;78%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;SSE;4;65%;27%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;ENE;8;25%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;7;67%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;67;55;Spotty showers;59;50;SW;22;76%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;E;8;83%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;E;5;72%;55%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;E;11;60%;55%;7

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;83;71;Variable cloudiness;86;70;SSE;8;65%;55%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;Lots of sun, humid;93;72;ENE;8;61%;52%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;76;66;Partly sunny;80;63;ENE;7;70%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;84;77;A shower;93;77;NE;8;67%;79%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;83;Sunshine and warm;98;85;WNW;9;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;54;Partly sunny;81;54;NNE;7;42%;18%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;55;Mostly sunny;81;51;NW;3;35%;8%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;92;78;Hotter;102;79;WNW;10;43%;2%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;81;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;WSW;5;77%;56%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;81;Mostly sunny;100;82;SSE;9;37%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;82;58;A p.m. t-storm;83;47;NW;9;48%;89%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ENE;11;58%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;90;73;Partly sunny;90;72;WSW;7;60%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Downpours;84;78;Couple of t-storms;91;78;SSW;6;77%;72%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;89;73;A shower or t-storm;88;74;NNW;4;83%;69%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;32;A t-storm in spots;59;30;ENE;7;53%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;An a.m. thunderstorm;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;WSW;8;75%;71%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;59;Mostly sunny;67;59;S;9;73%;16%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;83;62;Sunny and very warm;90;64;N;6;63%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, windy;61;49;A bit of p.m. rain;60;51;E;9;66%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clear;82;62;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;SSE;5;50%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;71;A morning shower;81;71;W;7;74%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;Hot with some sun;92;65;ESE;3;41%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Brief p.m. showers;87;80;A t-storm or two;86;80;W;8;75%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;94;78;SW;5;60%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;ESE;5;70%;76%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;64;46;Partial sunshine;67;48;NW;9;57%;60%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;N;5;61%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A shower or t-storm;89;78;E;8;71%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;78;56;Spotty showers;65;45;SW;10;61%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;11;71%;8%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;75;60;Heavy p.m. t-storms;80;59;S;11;66%;79%;6

Montreal, Canada;A severe t-storm;75;48;Sunny;61;43;W;6;50%;13%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warm;76;56;Sunshine and warm;78;59;S;9;59%;9%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;Cloudy with a shower;88;78;SW;12;73%;66%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;81;55;Sunny intervals;79;56;ENE;8;56%;28%;12

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy;74;68;Clouds and sun;75;60;NNE;11;51%;22%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Sunny and very warm;93;67;WNW;8;39%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;71;51;Rather cloudy, warm;63;47;SSE;10;69%;34%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Couple of t-storms;80;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;NNE;8;72%;58%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;60;48;Cloudy;59;41;W;13;51%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A severe t-storm;79;47;Sunshine and cooler;61;41;SW;9;55%;7%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;84;78;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;E;10;76%;60%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NNW;6;83%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;E;7;66%;14%;12

Paris, France;Not as warm;65;48;A thick cloud cover;65;56;S;6;43%;43%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;77;50;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SSE;7;52%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;S;5;76%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid and warmer;88;75;Rather cloudy;85;73;SE;20;71%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;96;73;SW;4;47%;35%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;Partly sunny, cooler;64;49;WSW;11;38%;23%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SSE;6;50%;5%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;76;52;Clouds and sun;75;53;SSE;11;39%;44%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Brilliant sunshine;93;66;E;8;46%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny;84;73;SE;9;66%;59%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;44;36;Mostly cloudy;43;33;NE;8;58%;26%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;Thundershowers;63;49;SW;12;69%;65%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;E;6;73%;1%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;102;78;Sunny and very warm;106;77;E;7;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, a t-storm;84;64;Humid with some sun;83;65;S;6;69%;10%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;70;62;Cooler in the p.m.;66;50;SW;14;66%;60%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clear;72;54;Partly sunny;69;55;WSW;9;67%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;Showers and t-storms;79;66;NE;5;77%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;89;79;A stray shower;87;78;E;11;72%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;ENE;4;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;54;ENE;11;20%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;78;46;Some sun;69;45;WSW;4;56%;66%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;88;74;Mostly sunny;86;73;N;6;74%;39%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;81;55;Plenty of sun;90;58;N;4;53%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;72;58;Spotty showers;67;54;S;9;70%;78%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain this morning;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;78;55;WNW;5;54%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;73;Showers around;79;70;NW;7;82%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;N;3;74%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;50;Plenty of sun;83;53;W;4;49%;27%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower in spots;87;78;E;8;74%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers/thunderstorm;71;50;Spotty showers;61;47;SW;16;53%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;68;50;High clouds;73;56;SSW;11;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SE;6;66%;63%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;73;53;Spotty showers;61;48;SW;19;71%;62%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;78;57;Sunshine;80;57;NNE;6;33%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun;79;59;Becoming cloudy;75;61;ENE;7;59%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;85;65;Mostly sunny;85;67;SE;6;23%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;87;70;Mostly sunny;86;73;N;7;56%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;88;64;ENE;5;49%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;70;68;A t-storm in spots;84;72;E;7;71%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;80;52;Cooler;63;50;NNW;8;61%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;91;76;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;NNE;8;58%;27%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;85;72;A t-storm in spots;83;70;WNW;13;71%;41%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Low clouds;46;27;Areas of low clouds;44;20;NNE;8;65%;22%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;63;55;Showers around;62;51;SSW;5;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;85;54;Cooler, morning rain;66;50;W;9;56%;68%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;93;73;Mostly sunny;91;74;ENE;4;66%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;Spotty showers;59;45;SW;9;72%;73%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;Cooler;64;47;W;12;59%;29%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;61;48;Partial sunshine;57;45;ESE;15;69%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;88;75;A t-storm in spots;92;77;W;5;70%;63%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;81;55;A t-storm in spots;78;54;NE;4;47%;70%;5

