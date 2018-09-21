Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm around;29;24;W;16;79%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;30;Sunny and very warm;40;30;NNE;10;41%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;W;20;41%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;ESE;13;68%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;17;11;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;27;64%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;A little rain;16;9;S;20;72%;69%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;SE;9;28%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of rain;12;9;Brief p.m. showers;14;9;W;26;74%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;NNE;17;60%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSW;9;50%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;17;11;A shower;17;10;SE;14;78%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Mostly sunny and hot;43;24;NW;9;17%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Clouds rolling in;33;24;ESE;10;60%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Partly sunny;29;19;WSW;12;56%;3%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;34;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;7;71%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;WSW;15;73%;13%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunny and nice;24;13;WNW;21;23%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Cooler in the p.m.;25;10;NW;14;45%;36%;3

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;30;10;Cooler;17;9;W;22;40%;35%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;More clouds than sun;19;8;ESE;11;64%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;N;9;60%;4%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Cooler, morning rain;19;9;WNW;14;71%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;18;9;A touch of rain;16;11;SW;16;52%;89%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;28;12;Sunny and very warm;29;14;WSW;7;51%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Cooler, morning rain;18;8;W;15;67%;70%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;25;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;17;SSE;17;79%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;32;19;Partly sunny;33;20;NNW;8;25%;7%;13

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;25;17;Clouds and sun;26;17;WNW;8;72%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;N;13;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;SSE;23;59%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;6;66%;80%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSE;13;57%;6%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler;24;14;Sun and some clouds;18;12;ESE;15;55%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;29;25;Spotty showers;30;25;S;13;78%;95%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Shower/thunderstorm;21;10;Thundershowers;14;9;W;25;59%;61%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Cloudy;32;27;Increasing clouds;31;27;WSW;10;83%;36%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;22;Thunderstorms;25;20;SSE;12;80%;93%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;A shower;30;21;SE;16;72%;57%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Thunderstorms;28;25;E;24;91%;90%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Abundant sunshine;30;13;SSW;9;23%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SW;9;72%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;32;21;Nice with some sun;34;21;SSE;10;53%;6%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;15;6;A little p.m. rain;12;9;E;8;80%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;NNE;11;33%;14%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;26;21;Sunny and humid;26;22;ENE;21;78%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;SSE;6;65%;27%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;ENE;12;25%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;11;67%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;35;76%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;E;13;83%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;E;8;72%;55%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;E;17;60%;55%;7

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;29;21;Variable cloudiness;30;21;SSE;13;65%;55%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Lots of sun, humid;34;22;ENE;12;61%;52%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;12;70%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;25;A shower;34;25;NE;13;67%;79%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;29;Sunshine and warm;36;29;WNW;15;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;27;12;NNE;11;42%;18%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;28;13;Mostly sunny;27;11;NW;5;35%;8%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;33;26;Hotter;39;26;WNW;16;43%;2%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;WSW;8;77%;56%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;27;Mostly sunny;38;28;SSE;14;37%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;28;8;NW;15;48%;89%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;18;58%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;22;WSW;11;60%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Downpours;29;25;Couple of t-storms;33;26;SSW;10;77%;72%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;NNW;6;83%;69%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;15;-1;ENE;12;53%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;WSW;13;75%;71%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;S;14;73%;16%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sunny and very warm;32;18;N;10;63%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, windy;16;9;A bit of p.m. rain;15;11;E;14;66%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clear;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;SSE;9;50%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;22;A morning shower;27;22;W;11;74%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Hot with some sun;33;18;ESE;6;41%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Brief p.m. showers;30;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;W;13;75%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;8;60%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;ESE;8;70%;76%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Partial sunshine;20;9;NW;14;57%;60%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;N;8;61%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;E;13;71%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;Spotty showers;18;7;SW;16;61%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;17;71%;8%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;15;S;18;66%;79%;6

Montreal, Canada;A severe t-storm;24;9;Sunny;16;6;W;10;50%;13%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warm;25;13;Sunshine and warm;26;15;S;15;59%;9%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;SW;20;73%;66%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;13;Sunny intervals;26;13;ENE;13;56%;28%;12

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy;23;20;Clouds and sun;24;16;NNE;18;51%;22%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;12;39%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;22;10;Rather cloudy, warm;17;8;SSE;16;69%;34%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Couple of t-storms;26;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;NNE;13;72%;58%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;16;9;Cloudy;15;5;W;21;51%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A severe t-storm;26;8;Sunshine and cooler;16;5;SW;14;55%;7%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;E;17;76%;60%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;9;83%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;11;66%;14%;12

Paris, France;Not as warm;19;9;A thick cloud cover;18;13;S;10;43%;43%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;SSE;12;52%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;8;76%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid and warmer;31;24;Rather cloudy;30;23;SE;32;71%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;36;23;SW;7;47%;35%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;29;10;Partly sunny, cooler;18;9;WSW;18;38%;23%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;SSE;10;50%;5%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;24;11;Clouds and sun;24;11;SSE;18;39%;44%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Brilliant sunshine;34;19;E;12;46%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;14;66%;59%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;13;58%;26%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Thundershowers;17;9;SW;19;69%;65%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;E;10;73%;1%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;26;Sunny and very warm;41;25;E;11;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, a t-storm;29;18;Humid with some sun;28;18;S;9;69%;10%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;17;Cooler in the p.m.;19;10;SW;22;66%;60%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clear;22;12;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;14;67%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;8;77%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;17;72%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;7;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;12;ENE;18;20%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;25;8;Some sun;20;7;WSW;6;56%;66%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;N;10;74%;39%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Plenty of sun;32;14;N;7;53%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;22;15;Spotty showers;19;12;S;14;70%;78%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain this morning;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;WNW;9;54%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;27;23;Showers around;26;21;NW;11;82%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;N;5;74%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;10;Plenty of sun;28;11;W;6;49%;27%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;12;74%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers/thunderstorm;21;10;Spotty showers;16;8;SW;26;53%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;20;10;High clouds;23;13;SSW;17;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SE;10;66%;63%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;23;12;Spotty showers;16;9;SW;31;71%;62%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;26;14;Sunshine;27;14;NNE;10;33%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun;26;15;Becoming cloudy;24;16;ENE;12;59%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;10;23%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;30;23;N;12;56%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;ENE;7;49%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;21;20;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;11;71%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;27;11;Cooler;17;10;NNW;12;61%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NNE;13;58%;27%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WNW;20;71%;41%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Low clouds;8;-3;Areas of low clouds;7;-6;NNE;12;65%;22%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;17;13;Showers around;17;11;SSW;9;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;30;12;Cooler, morning rain;19;10;W;14;56%;68%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;7;66%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;Spotty showers;15;7;SW;14;72%;73%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Cooler;18;8;W;20;59%;29%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;16;9;Partial sunshine;14;7;ESE;24;69%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;8;70%;63%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;27;13;A t-storm in spots;26;12;NE;6;47%;70%;5

