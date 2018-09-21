Taiwan is delighted to see tension on the Korean Peninsula ease through dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday, commenting on the signing of an agreement by the leaders of North and South Korea pledging continued efforts to denuclearize the peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae In signed a joint declaration with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang Wednesday, pledging denuclearization and an end to the military standoff on the peninsula.

In a statement, MOFA said Taiwan is happy to see efforts being made to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Asian region through rational dialogue.

Taiwan hopes that all parties in the region work to build an environment of peace and stability, under the principle that the interests of all countries in the region are taken into consideration, the ministry said.

The landmark joint declaration was signed during Moon's visit to North Korea from Sept. 18-20. It contains six agreements, including that the two countries will expand the cessation of military hostilities in regions of confrontation and pursue substantive measures to further advance exchanges and cooperation.

Other agreements include one that the Korean Peninsula should be turned into a land of peace free from nuclear weapons and threats. (By Elaine Hou and Elizabeth Hsu)