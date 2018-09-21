  1. Home
Sculpture from Taipei 101 cable takes place in US

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/21 17:43
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Disused steel elevator cable from Taipei 101 has been reborn as a contemporary sculpture by Taiwanese artist Kang Mu-hsiang (康木祥), and has taken place in Washington, D.C., reported CNA.

The abandoned cable has been repurposed as part of Kang's "rebirth" series, and was exhibited in both Washington, D.C., and New York.

The sculpture was unveiled at its now permanent location, the Twin Oaks in Washington, a reception venue and former residence owned by the Taiwan government on Sept 20. The opening ceremony was attended by envoys to the U.S. representing Nicaragua, Paraguay, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as Liu Chia-hao (劉家豪) COO of Taipei 101.

The sculpture named "Twins" (雙生) is 3.2 meters tall, and weighs 3.7 tons.

Kang told CNA that he gained inspiration Twins while visiting Twin Oaks last year, saying that he wanted the piece to convey "dialogue and love" in reflection of the beautiful estate.

Kang said that he intended the sculpture to show both strength and weakness, as an overall unit.

Twins took one year to build and the disused elevator cable was difficult to work with, as it was initially very dirty.

Twins is the third sculpture of the Rebirth series, with "Infinite Life"(無限生命) on display outside 101 and "Taiwan Ruyi" (如意) on display in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taiwan Ruyi was presented to the German city on occasion of its 300th birthday.
