AIT cancels US 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson's passport to prevent him from fleeing Taiwan 

AIT cancels American 3D-printed gun advocate Cody Wilson's passport to prevent him from fleeing Taiwan as manhunt underway

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/21 17:33
Cody Wilson.

Cody Wilson. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The passport of American 3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson has been canceled to prevent him from fleeing Taiwan as he is wanted in Texas for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

After news broke yesterday that Wilson, 30, is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Austin, Texas, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) received notification from the U.S. that his passport would be canceled, reported Liberty Times. As he no longer has a legal travel document, Taiwanese police now have the authority to apprehend Wilson and deport him back to the U.S., where U.S. Marshals would take him into custody.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) last night (Sept. 20) announced that Wilson had signed a contract to rent a studio for half a year yesterday afternoon. He was originally scheduled to move into the apartment at 12:30 p.m. today, but as he probably saw media reports that a manhunt was underway for him, he did not appear for the signing. 

The CIB is currently actively pursuing his whereabouts and it is understood that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the U.S. de facto embassy in Taiwan is carrying out the procedures to cancel his passport. 

U.S. Marshals released the following wanted poster for Wilson's capture:


(U.S. Marshals image)
