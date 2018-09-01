  1. Home
Taiwan registers lowest average summer temperature in 10 years

The average for the past 10 years stood at 29.04, but this year the mercury only reached 28.67: expert

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/21 17:21
The average temperature for July and August 2018 was the lowest in 10 years, reports said Friday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s average temperature for July and August this year stood at 28.67 degrees Celsius, the lowest level for the same months over the past 10 years, reports said Friday.

The statistics, mentioned by weather experts, came as a surprise barely days after temperatures in Taipei City reached a peak of 37.4 degrees.

Quoting data from the Central Weather Bureau, expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said this year’s average temperature for July and August stood lower than the average over the past decade, which amounted to 29.04 degrees.

The last time the average was lower than this summer was in 2008, when it reached 28.66 degrees, the Central News Agency reported.

Wu saw the reason for this year’s low as the almost daily afternoon showers from mid-July to late August, brought on by a “low pressure flow” reaching from Southeast Asia over Taiwan to Guam.

The cloud cover, the humidity and the rain made sure that no extreme temperatures were recorded during the two months, CNA reported.

The public might have had the impression that there were frequent record highs, but maybe that was the result of a new alert system introduced to warn residents of continual high temperatures, Wu said.
