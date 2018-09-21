TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Friday the city government will allocate NT$100 million to renovate the historic Guang Fu Village in Wufeng District, Taichung City, which is now designated as the International NGO Center.

The International NGO Center was officially inaugurated on Friday. Seven non-profit organizations have moved into the 13 renovated houses that were originally residences of the staff of the Taiwan Provincial Government, a government institution that is no longer functional.

Lin announced that the city government will cooperate with the Ministry of Culture in renovating the rest of the Guang Fu Village with a budget of NT$100 million (US$3 million), in hope of attracting more international non-profit organizations to set up their regional headquarters in the village.

The 66 houses, once renovation and refurbishment finished, will become offices, conference rooms, and residences for international non-profit organizations, added the mayor.

Built in 1956, the Guang Fu Village is the first New Town project in Taiwan after the Second World War. 13 houses have been restored and are now used for offices of seven non-profit organizations and co-working space.

Describing the International NGO Center as proof of Taiwan’s vibrant civil society, Mayor Lin said the center will seek to connect with the international community and spur exchanges between domestic groups and foreign ones.

According to the city government, the International College of Surgeons has set up its Asia-Pacific office in the International NGO Center in addition to two German-based rescue dog NGOs, namely International Search And Rescue Germany and BRH Bundesverband Rettungshunde e.V., which chose the same location as their first overseas base in March.

The women’s rights group, International Network of Liberal Women, is also planning to open its regional headquarters in the center, added the city government.