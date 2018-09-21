LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint is in tatters after it was rejected by the European Union at a summit the U.K. media branded a "humiliation."

European Council President Donald Tusk said bluntly at a meeting in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday that parts of May's plan simply "will not work," while French President Emmanuel Macron called pro-Brexit U.K. politicians "liars."

A rattled May told reporters that Britain was prepared to walk away from the EU without a deal.

The rocky summit dashed British hopes of a breakthrough in stalled divorce talks, with just six months to go until Britain leaves the bloc on March 29.

The judgment of British newspapers on Friday was brutal. The left-leaning Guardian said "May humiliated," while the right-of-center Sun branded bloc leaders "EU dirty rats."