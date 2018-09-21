AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Sept. 21
thru 23, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.
thru 23, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.
thru 23, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.
thru 23, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.
thru 23, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open.
thru 23, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.
thru 22, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou International Open.
United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches: Bangladesh vs. India, Afghanistan vs. Pakistan.
thru 30, Bulgaria and Italy — volleyball, men's world championship.
thri 27, Baku, Azerbaijan — judo, world championships.
|SATURDAY, Sept. 22
London — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin for Joshua's WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles.
|SUNDAY, Sept. 23
United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches: India vs. Pakistan, Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh.
Aragon, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.
thru 29, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.
thru 30, Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria — cycling, world road championships.
|MONDAY, Sept. 24
thru 30, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.
thru 30, Shenzhen, China — tennis, ATP, Shenzhen Open.
thru 29, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.
Nagoya, Japan — boxing, Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka for Kimura's WBO flyweight title.
|TUESDAY, Sept. 25
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup Super Four: Afghanistan vs. India.
|WEDNESDAY, Sept. 26
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup Super Four: Bangladesh vs. Pakistan.
thru 30, Rio de Janiero — canoe-kayak, world slalom championships.
|THURSDAY, Sept. 27
No new major events.
|FRIDAY, Sept. 28
thru 30, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France — golf, Ryder Cup.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup final.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.
Oakland, California — boxing, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Alejandro Santiago for Ancajas' IBF junior bantamweight title.
|SATURDAY, Sept. 29
Port Elizabeth, South Africa — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.
Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.
thru Oct. 7, Beijing — tennis, ATP, China Open.
thru Oct. 20, various sites, Japan — volleyball, women's world championship.
|SUNDAY, Sept. 30
Sochi, Russia — auto racing, F1, Russian GP.