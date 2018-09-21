AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 21

thru 23, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.

thru 23, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

thru 23, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 23, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 23, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open.

thru 23, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 22, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou International Open.

United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches: Bangladesh vs. India, Afghanistan vs. Pakistan.

thru 30, Bulgaria and Italy — volleyball, men's world championship.

thri 27, Baku, Azerbaijan — judo, world championships.

SATURDAY, Sept. 22

London — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin for Joshua's WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles.

SUNDAY, Sept. 23

United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches: India vs. Pakistan, Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh.

Aragon, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.

thru 29, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.

thru 30, Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria — cycling, world road championships.

MONDAY, Sept. 24

thru 30, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.

thru 30, Shenzhen, China — tennis, ATP, Shenzhen Open.

thru 29, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.

Nagoya, Japan — boxing, Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka for Kimura's WBO flyweight title.

TUESDAY, Sept. 25

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup Super Four: Afghanistan vs. India.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 26

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup Super Four: Bangladesh vs. Pakistan.

thru 30, Rio de Janiero — canoe-kayak, world slalom championships.

THURSDAY, Sept. 27

No new major events.

FRIDAY, Sept. 28

thru 30, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France — golf, Ryder Cup.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup final.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.

Oakland, California — boxing, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Alejandro Santiago for Ancajas' IBF junior bantamweight title.

SATURDAY, Sept. 29

Port Elizabeth, South Africa — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.

thru Oct. 7, Beijing — tennis, ATP, China Open.

thru Oct. 20, various sites, Japan — volleyball, women's world championship.

SUNDAY, Sept. 30

Sochi, Russia — auto racing, F1, Russian GP.