TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As part of National Disaster Preparedness day on Friday (Sept. 21), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) tested the country's Public Warning System (PWS) by sending test tsunami and earthquake alerts this morning.

This morning the CWB sent two test text messages to all 4G mobile phone subscribers in Taiwan. First, at 9:21 a.m., the CWB released a message to test its earthquake warning announcement stating the following text in Chinese: "Earthquake warning rapid report test, earthquake imminent duck, cover and hold on."

Second, at 10:00 a.m., the CWB sent message to test its tsunami warning notification with the following text in Chinese: "Tsunami warning test, tsunami imminent, immediately evacuate toward higher ground." However, only those living in townships and cities in coastal areas will receive this message.

The CWB emphasized that people should not panic after receiving such test messages. During such drills, people are urged to practice taking steps to seek refuge, including the three steps for earthquake safety: "duck, cover and hold on."

The CWB stressed that in the event of an actual earthquake or tsunami, the real warning message would not have the words "National Drill," and people should immediately take the appropriate steps to seek refuge as previously stated for earthquakes and tsunamis.

The warning, along with more detailed information was also displayed on the CWB website: http://www.cwb.gov.tw. More detailed information on steps to take (in Chinese) can be seen on the Taiwan Disaster Drills Website.



CWB advisory of today's tests.



Screen capture of earthquake drill message 4G users in Taiwan received today.



Graphic from National Fire Agency showing steps to take during an Earthquake.