TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ambassadors to the U.S. of both Nicaragua and Paraguay recommitted to formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and expressed hope for future strengthening of relations in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Sept 20.

Nicaragua's Ambassador to the U.S., Francisco Campbell said that he hoped to extend relations with Taiwan over time, and noted the significant people-to-people connections between the two nations, reported CNA.

Paraguay's Ambassador to the U.S., Germán Rojas said that Paraguay has always been a good friend of Taiwan, and the status of the bilateral relationship has not changed in recent times, reported United Daily News.

The affirmative comments were made during the opening ceremony of an art exhibition by Taiwanese artist Kang Mu-hsiang (康木祥) at Twin Oaks in Washington, a reception venue and former residence owned by the Taiwan government.

Speculation about Taiwan's relationship with the two American countries has been rife since Taiwan severed diplomatic ties with El Salvador on August 21, with concerns of a potential domino effect on Taiwan's diplomatic standing in the region.

The move led a group of U.S. lawmakers to introduce a Senate bill "to express United States support for Taiwan's diplomatic alliances around the world." The U.S. government also recalled its top envoys from Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Panama, after these three states switched diplomatic allegiances.

During an interview with Taiwanese media, Campbell said that Nicaragua will support Taiwan's participation in the international community, because Taiwan can meaningfully contribute.

Rojas also said that Paraguay will support Taiwan's participation in the international community.

Rojas referred to Taiwan's assistance to businesses, and support for Paraguay's scientific and technological development. He added that he hoped for more Taiwanese investment in manufacturing in the South American country.

When asked about external influence on Paraguay's diplomatic engagements from countries like China, Rojas said that Paraguay is a sovereign state, and can decide for itself who it wants to be friends with, reported CNA.