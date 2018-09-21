BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tourists are being warned to keep out of the water in the Whitsunday Islands on Australia's Great Barrier Reef after two swimmers were critically injured by shark attacks on consecutive days.

Queensland Yacht Charter, which both victims used, said in a statement on Friday that tourists have been advised to refrain from swimming near the Whitsunday Islands for the foreseeable future.

A 46-year-old woman was attacked on Wednesday and a 12-year-old girl was attacked on Thursday while swimming from yachts in Cid Harbor on Whitsunday Island. Whitsunday Island is the largest in the group of islands which is a premier tourist destination.

Brisbane hospitals said both victims were in critical but stable conditions from leg wounds.