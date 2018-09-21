SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule have abducted and killed three police officers in disputed Kashmir.

The killings come days after the region's largest rebel group asked officers to quit Kashmiri police forces and stay away from anti-militant operations.

Police say nearly two dozen rebels raided over a dozen homes of police officers in two southern Kashmir villages early Friday and abducted three police officers and fourth person who had resigned from the police days earlier.

Bullet-riddled bodies of the three policemen were recovered, while the former officer was released unharmed.

Militants in Kashmir have increasingly targeted police working with India's counterinsurgency forces and have accused the police of being collaborators.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.