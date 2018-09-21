Roman Catholic priest Michal Lajcha looks out in Klak, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Lajcha is challenging the Roman Catholic Church’s celibacy ru
KLAK, Slovakia (AP) — A priest in Slovakia is challenging the Roman Catholic Church's celibacy rules in a rare instance of dissent in the conservative religious stronghold in Central and Eastern Europe.
The Rev. Michal Lajcha has co-authored a book that asserts the church would benefit greatly if married men were allowed to be ordained and celibacy were made voluntary.
In "The Tragedy of Celibacy — The Death of the Wife," Lajcha called celibacy a "festering wound" in the church and said that making it voluntary could help prevent sex scandals.
The title is intentionally shocking and morbid: A married man can only be ordained if he is a widower.
Lajcha argues that priests simply cannot understand the troubles and worries of ordinary Catholic faithful since they inhabit such a different world.