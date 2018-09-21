MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Much of the political world is consumed with a battle over a Supreme Court nominee, an expanding trade war and President Donald Trump's social media posts. But on the ground in Minnesota, the first votes of the 2018 midterm elections are being cast.

While Election Day is technically Nov. 6, Minnesota law allows in-person voting to begin Friday — a full 46 days early — making it the first state in the nation to begin casting actual votes in the fight for control of Congress.

Voters in every corner of the country will soon follow.

Four more states offer early voting in the next six days, including midterm battlegrounds like New Jersey and Missouri.

It may feel early, but the final phase of the 2018 midterm season has begun.