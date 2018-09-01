  1. Home
Tropical Storm Trami could pose threat to Taiwan

Path should become clearer after Mid-Autumn Festival weekend

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/21 14:14
Tropical Storm Trami is expected to form on Friday or Saturday before heading west (image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A tropical depression expected to turn into Tropical Storm Trami (潭美) within 24 hours could pose a threat to Taiwan, experts said Friday.

The depression was located near Guam but moving on a west-northwesterly course at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was highly likely to turn into the 24th tropical storm of the season, and the first of the autumn, but there were still different trains of thought as to where it might pass. Weather services in Europe and Japan have the eventual storm move north over the Pacific east of Taiwan and hit Southern Japan.

Forecast services in the United States however saw the storm head straight for Taiwan, the Apple Daily reported.

Earlier this month, Super Typhoon Mangkhut (山竹) had initially also been predicted to head for Taiwan, but in the end it battered the Philippines and caused widespread damage in Hong Kong and Southern China instead.

A clearer picture of future developments for Tropical Storm Trami was only likely to emerge after the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend, experts said.

The name “Trami” comes from a tree in the rose family and was submitted by Vietnam.
