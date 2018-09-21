TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang has died due to illness, Vietnam state television said on Sept. 21.

Quang suffered from an unspecified serious illness and had sought medical treatment in both Vietnam and abroad.

Quang passed away at a miliary hospital in Hanoi. He was 61 years old.

The Presidential position in the Vietnam government is largely considered ceremonial, but is one of the three highest-ranking positions alongside the Party General Secretary and Prime Minister.

Quang became President in April 2016, and was previously Minister of Public Security between August 2011 and April 2016. He was a career public servant, and rose through the ranks of the government’s security services.