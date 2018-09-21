|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|14
|7
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Montreal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|9
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Washington
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|12
|New Jersey
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|18
|9
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|3
|Arizona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Calgary
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|15
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 5, Montreal 2
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1
|Thursday's Games
Montreal 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 0
Detroit 4, Chicago 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 7, Winnipeg 3
San Jose 7, Anaheim 3
Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.