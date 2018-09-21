TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's August export orders increased at an annual rate of 8.4 percent, due to strong demand in electronics, machinery, and chemicals, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) said on Sept. 19.

August orders reached a new record high for the month, totaling US$43.68 billion (NT$1.341 trillion), beating MOEA estimates.

August's high export performance comes after a strong showing in July, when exports increased by an annual rate of 8.4 percent.

MOEA said that strong growth in demand from the communication industry, as well as new models of smart phones contributed to the growth.

Electronics orders grew by 9.6 percent from a year earlier, due to increasing demand for a broad-range of components including integrated circuits and wafer chips.

On the other hand, optoelectronics firms posted a decline in orders of 13.3 percent.

In terms of export destination, orders from the U.S. grew by the highest amount at 14.9 percent, while orders to ASEAN decreased by 6.6 percent from a year earlier, according to MOEA.

Export orders in October are expected to total between US$48-49.2 billion, said head of MOEA's statistics department, Lin Lee-jen (林麗貞) at a press conference.

Lin said that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is causing uncertainty and will affect Taiwanese businesses. He added that Taiwanese businesses with manufacturing bases in Taiwan will be less affected, and some may see increased orders as demand for Chinese-made goods is likely to decline.