A boy in costume clutching a Guatemalan flag sits outside a local fast food restaurant as he waits with his father for a march to start against Guatem
This photo combination shows the site at Tokio 517 where two apartment buildings collapsed and another was heavily damaged in last year's 7.1 magnitud
Fans of Argentina cheer during a Davis Cup World Group play-off tennis match between Argentina and Colombia in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 15
A lone wall from a home destroyed one year ago by Hurricane Maria stands in the mountain town of Naranjito, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Mari
Children climb on a military vehicle displayed for Independence Day after a military parade, in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Mex
A woman places a candle in front of a picture of slain environmental activist Berta Caceres, during a ritual in her honor outside the Supreme Court in
Dede of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, and Esteban Andrada, goalkeeper of Argentina's Boca Juniors, clash during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal soccer mat
A woman shouts slogans in support of Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate for the Workers Party, during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sund
A motorcycle taxi passenger transports furniture through a busy street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador walks through supporters as he holds an event in Tepic, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The presid
A man holding a cat is passed by police patrolling near the Legislative Palace in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Peruvian lawmakers are debati
Fans of Argentina's Independiente cheer during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal soccer match against River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday
Investigators cover the bodies of victims of a shooting at Garibaldi Plaza in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Mexican authorities say four people
An event promoter holds a mask of Diego Maradona, head coach of Dorados de Sinaloa soccer team, at the venue of a second-tier national league soccer m
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Guatemalans marched to protest President Jimmy Morales' ending the work of a U.N. anti-corruption commission that has helped lead high-profile graft probes targeting dozens of powerful people, including one involving him.
Puerto Ricans marked the anniversary of Hurricane Maria as the U.S. territory struggles to recover a year after the Category 4 storm killed almost 3,000 people. Mexicans marked one year since an earthquake caused 369 deaths in the capital and nearby states.
Tennis fans in Argentina played boisterous music from the stands during a Davis Cup world group playoff match against Colombia, while Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona attended his first game as head coach of Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico.
Peruvian lawmakers backed President Martin Vizcarra's call for a referendum on anti-corruption measures, representing a truce between the leader and an opposition-led Congress. Brazil's presidential candidates campaigned ahead of Oct. 7 general elections. Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador kicked off a nationwide tour the same week that his country celebrated independence from Spain.
Attackers dressed as mariachi musicians shot six people to death and wounded seven in a restaurant at Mexico City's emblematic Garibaldi Plaza, a popular spot for tourists. In Honduras, a trial for eight men accused in the killing of environmental activist Berta Caceres was postponed.
