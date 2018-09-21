Pastor Floyd Benfield stands in front of the flood-damaged sanctuary of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Spring Lake, N.C., Thursday, Sept.
Joshua Ewing, of Disaster Relief Services, works to clear debris and storm damaged items from homes on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Thursday,
Part of the Starlite Motel is washed away in the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Ph
Kishor Depani sorts through the damage of the motel he co-owns and lived in which was destroyed in the flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake
Smita Depani, left, dumps out tea as her husband, Kishor, looks on while the family sorts through the damage of the motel they co-own and lived in whi
Smita Depani, center, stands in the apartment she lived in while surveying the damage with her brother-in-law Jayanti Depani, left, and sister-in-law
Dinesh Depani sorts through the damage of the motel his family owns which was destroyed in the flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C.,
Jose Perez-Santiago, right, holds his daughter Jordalis, 2, as they return to their home for the first time since it was flooded in the aftermath of H
Rosemary Acevedo-Gonzalez, left, holds her daughter, Jordalis, 2, as they return to their home for the first time since it was flooded in the aftermat
Rosemary Acevedo-Gonzalez retrieves clothing from her daughter's bathroom as she returns to their home for the first time since it was flooded in the
Rosemary Acevedo-Gonzalez retrieves her daughter's clothing as she returns to their home for the first time since it was flooded in the aftermath of H
Jose Perez-Santiago, left, and Rosemary Acevedo-Gonzalez, walk with their daughter Jordalis, 2, after retrieving her clothing upon returning to their
U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Stromberg holds the American flag she was able to retrieve from her storage unit which was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane F
Dirt covers the back of U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Stromberg after she crawled into her storage unit, which was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florenc
Seema Depani, left, helps her family clean up after flooding from Hurricane Florence destroyed the Starlite Motel which her family owns in Spring Lake
The wall of a motel room shows how high the flooding reached from the Little River in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednes
In this Sept. 19, 2018, photo released by Cape Fear River Watch, heavy rains from Hurricane Florence erode and breach a coal ash landfill at the L.V.
In this Sept. 19, 2018, photo released by Cape Fear River Watch, an earth mover is used to repair one of several breaches in a ruptured coal ash landf
Chaplain Maryann Koffenberger places a painted board over the doorway of a storm damaged home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Thursday, Sept.
Household items and appliances are curbside as residents and volunteers begin cleanup efforts on Change Street in New Bern, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 20,
Storm damaged items and debris are piled in front of homes in the historic district in New Bern, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Cleanup efforts are u
Resident Karen Whitmore places a box of free snacks outside her storm damaged home on Change Street in New Bern, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Clean
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The crisis from Hurricane Florence is slowly moving to South Carolina along with the trillions of gallons of water dumped by the storm.
People in coastal Horry County and nearby areas had enough warning and certainty about where the water was going that hundreds loaded furniture from their homes into trucks and flatbeds to take to higher ground.
In North Carolina, many started returning to flooded homes as the rivers receded. They were met by silty mud on walls and floors, blown out windows and terrible odors.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated his state has already suffered $1.2 billion in damage. He asked Congress for help.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state is still tallying its storm damage, but says it will be in the billions.