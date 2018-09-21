Rescuers reveal a father and his daughter in an embrace following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippi
Rescuers dig through the rubble to search for possible survivors, with some sending cellphone text messages pleading for help, following a landslide t
Rescuers dig through the rubble to search for possible survivors following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province central
Rescuers carry a body of a child after being dug out of the rubble following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province centr
Evacuees seek temporary shelter at an evacuation center after fleeing their homes following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu
Rescuers carry a body of a victim after being dug out of the rubble following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province cent
Rescuers conduct search houses for survivors after a landslide struck a village in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thursday Sept. 20,
In this handout photo provided by Philippine Red Cross-Cebu Chapter, Red Cross volunteers treat a victim after she was pulled out of her house that wa
Rescuers pull out a victim from a landslide after it struck their village in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thursday Sept. 20, 2018.
Dead victims stay inside a chapel after they were recovered from a landslide as it struck homes in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thu
NAGA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops and police have forcibly evacuated residents of five villages vulnerable to landslides after the collapse of a mountainside buried dozens of homes and killed at least 22 people in a central region.
Police Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said Friday some residents had left on their own but the bulk of more than 1,200 villagers were forcibly moved by authorities Thursday night.
Survivors heard a thunderous roar, crashing and banging when the mountainside fell onto rural houses and shanties in Naga city on Thursday morning. Some trapped in the sludge managing to text pleas for help but the messages stopped within a few hours.
Authorities have limited the number of rescuers and other people inside the stricken villages, fearing heavy rains on the still-soaked ground could cause new slides.