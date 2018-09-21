All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7 Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 Montreal 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 7 8 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6 New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9 Washington 3 0 2 1 1 5 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 8 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 4 8 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 18 9 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3 Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12 Calgary 4 1 2 1 3 12 15 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Montreal 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 0

Detroit 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 7, Winnipeg 3

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.