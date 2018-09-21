  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/21 11:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 131 502 121 170 .339
JMartinez Bos 143 547 106 181 .331
Trout LAA 132 448 96 142 .317
Altuve Hou 129 502 79 158 .315
Segura Sea 135 553 86 169 .306
Brantley Cle 134 533 82 162 .304
Merrifield KC 149 594 84 180 .303
Wendle TB 130 456 57 138 .303
MSmith TB 131 439 58 132 .301
MDuffy TB 127 490 56 147 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 116; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; NCruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7; GCole, Houston, 14-5.