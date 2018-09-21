|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|104
|49
|.680
|—
|New York
|93
|59
|.612
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|67
|.559
|18½
|Toronto
|70
|83
|.458
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|108
|.289
|59½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|66
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|81
|.467
|14½
|Detroit
|62
|91
|.405
|24
|Chicago
|59
|92
|.391
|26
|Kansas City
|52
|101
|.340
|34
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|57
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|3½
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|11
|Los Angeles
|75
|78
|.490
|20½
|Texas
|64
|88
|.421
|31
x-clinched division
___
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Houston 0
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8
Detroit 11, Kansas City 8
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.