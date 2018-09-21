TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed the National Cyber Strategy on Sept. 20, to boost the nation's offensive cyber capability as U.S. networks become increasingly vulnerable to threats from foreign adversaries, terrorists and criminals.

Local media reports suggest that the National Cyber Strategy has potential to help Taiwan with its fight against Chinese cyber attacks and efforts to influence public opinion.

The National Cyber Strategy is the first policy overhaul in 15 years, intended to make U.S. networks secure, maintain peace and to advance U.S. influence, according to the White House.

National Security Adviser John Bolton said, "We're going to do a lot of things offensively," adding, "Our adversaries need to know that," reported AP.

"Americans and our allies are under attack every day in cyberspace."

Bolton said that the U.S. is engaging with its partners who have significant cyber threats, and emphasized the importance of collaboration against these threats, reported the Liberty Times.

Recent months have seen an increase in Chinese-led cyberattacks against Taiwan, with a prominent example being the hacking of ruling Democratic Progressive Party's website on July 3.

The Department of Cyber Security said in April that Taiwan is hit with more than 20 million cyber attacks every month, mostly from China.

The Taiwan government expects an increase of Chinese-led cyberattacks in the lead-up to local elections which are set for November 24.