Hot weather is forecast for the Greater Taipei area for Thursday due to the influence of a high pressure system, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said daytime temperatures in the Greater Taipei area are expected to hit 36 degrees Celsius or higher Thursday and the bureau has issued an "orange alert" for high temperatures.



Under the CWB's new color-coded high temperature warning system, an orange light means a forecast of temperatures of more than 38 degrees in a single day or above 36 degrees for three or more consecutive days.



Cheng said the mercury in the Greater Taipei area topped 36 degrees in the past three days due to the high pressure system.



Elsewhere, highs in central and western Taiwan are forecast to range between 32 and 34 degrees, while daytime highs in the east are likely to hit 31-32 degrees, Cheng said.



Cheng said many parts of Taiwan will also be exposed to dangerously high levels of ultraviolet radiation around midday Thursday and people should take precautions if they have to go outdoors.



Despite the stable weather, Cheng said, sporadic showers are likely in mountainous areas around the country, and some low-lying areas in the country could also could see some rain, in particular in the afternoon.



Cheng said the weather pattern is expected to continue until Sunday, when a front system is likely to hit Taiwan, bringing rain.



From Sunday, the mercury is expected to fall, with daytime highs in northern Taiwan likely to drop to 30 degrees and range between 31-32 degrees in central and southern parts of the country, Cheng said.



The Mid-Autumn Festival on Monday is forecast to have rain, in particular in northern Taiwan, so the chances of people living in the area to see a clear moon are slim, Cheng added.



(By Cheng Wei-ting and Frances Huang)

Enditem/J