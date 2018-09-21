TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reaffirmed the government's pledge to make the nation nuclear-free by 2025, and said plans to this end were going well, during a meeting on Sept. 20.

Tsai said that all of Taiwan's nuclear power plants will be decommissioned by 2025 as planned, at a time when renewable energy from offshore wind and solar will account for about 20 percent of total power generation, according to the Presidential Office.

The comments were made during a meeting with U.K. trade envoy to Taiwan, Lord (Richard) Faulkner. Faulkner was appointed by the British government to pursue and support substantial trade and investment opportunities, according to the U.K. government.



Lord Faulkner, center, and Tsai Ing-wen, left, exchange gifts. (Image courtesy of Presidential Office)

"Taiwan is poised to develop renewable resources and hopes to learn from the successful experience of Britain in terms of energy and electricity transformation," said Tsai.

Tsai voiced her hope for greater U.K.-Taiwan collaboration in Taiwan's renewable energy industry, especially offshore wind power.

Taiwan is one of the world's hottest growth markets for wind energy, due to the government's target of 5.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy produced by 2025. To this end, the Taiwan government has partnered with nine companies to set up 14 wind farms off the west coast.

The U.K. is a major player in Taiwan's offshore wind industry, with U.K. manufacturing, energy generation and service firms actively engaged in Taiwan's emerging market. Both governments actively support these endeavors through providing business support, as well as holding inter-governmental meetings to coordinate and support further collaboration.