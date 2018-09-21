  1. Home
  2. World

Grand jury indicts Alaska man tied to girl's death

By RACHEL D'ORO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/21 08:24
This undated photo provided by Scotty Barr shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. An Alaska man found with the cellphone of the missing girl was charged Monday, S

This undated photo provided by Scotty Barr shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. An Alaska man found with the cellphone of the missing girl was charged Monday, S

This undated photo provided by Scotty Barr shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. An Alaska man found with the cellphone of the missing girl was charged Monday, S

This undated photo provided by Scotty Barr shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. An Alaska man found with the cellphone of the missing girl was charged Monday, S

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal grand jury indictment says an Alaska man physically took the cellphone away from a 10-year-old girl who was later found dead, and he lied to authorities when he said he found her phone on a road.

The indictment charges Peter Wilson with making false statements as FBI and other law enforcement searched for Ashely Johnson-Barr in Kotzebue, Alaska. She went missing Sept. 6, and her remains were found Sept. 14 in rough tundra that could only be accessed by a four-wheeler or on foot.

No one else has been charged in connection with her death, which authorities say appears to a homicide. The investigation continues.

The indictment also alleges Wilson lied about knowing the girl and using a four-wheeler the day she disappeared.

He'll be arraigned Friday.