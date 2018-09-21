|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|130
|497
|118
|166
|.334
|JMartinez Bos
|142
|543
|106
|180
|.331
|Trout LAA
|132
|448
|96
|142
|.317
|Altuve Hou
|129
|502
|79
|158
|.315
|Segura Sea
|135
|553
|86
|169
|.306
|Brantley Cle
|134
|533
|82
|162
|.304
|Wendle TB
|129
|451
|56
|136
|.302
|MSmith TB
|130
|435
|57
|131
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|148
|589
|82
|177
|.301
|MDuffy TB
|126
|485
|54
|145
|.299
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 123; KDavis, Oakland, 116; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; NCruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Stanton, New York, 89.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7; GCole, Houston, 14-5.