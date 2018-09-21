  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/21 07:18
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 130 497 118 166 .334
JMartinez Bos 142 543 106 180 .331
Trout LAA 132 448 96 142 .317
Altuve Hou 129 502 79 158 .315
Segura Sea 135 553 86 169 .306
Brantley Cle 134 533 82 162 .304
Wendle TB 129 451 56 136 .302
MSmith TB 130 435 57 131 .301
Merrifield KC 148 589 82 177 .301
MDuffy TB 126 485 54 145 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 123; KDavis, Oakland, 116; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; NCruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Stanton, New York, 89.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7; GCole, Houston, 14-5.