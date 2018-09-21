LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer and director Sam Levinson creates a Salem witch trial for the digital age in his new film "Assassination Nation," which opens Friday.

Starring a cast of up and coming actresses, including Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef and singer Abra, the film imagines a sleepy suburb where a mysterious hacker starts leaking individuals' online information.

The town turns its vitriol against four teenage girls and has been described as what would happen if the comments section came to life.

The provocative film may not be for everyone but Levinson says he hopes it inspires empathy and conversation.