RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT FROM A BIRDIE TO AN EAGLE - Tiger Woods reacts as he makes a eagle putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Tour
Tiger Woods hits his fairway shot to the 18th green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Atlan
Tiger Woods towels off on the third fairway during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, in Atlanta, Thursd
Tiger Woods tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, in Atlanta, Thursday, S
Rickie Fowler reacts to missing his birdie putt on the first hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Cl
Rickie Fowler misses a putt for birdie on the second hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in
Rory McIlroy hits from the seventh fairway during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP P
Rory McIlroy hits from rough on the fifth fairway during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Another tournament, another share of the first-round lead for Tiger Woods.
Woods made an eagle putt from just over 25 feet on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 65 and a share of the lead Thursday with Rickie Fowler in the Tour Championship.
It wasn't as low as the 62 he shot at Aronimink to share the 18-hole lead in the BMW Championship two weeks ago. For Woods, this one felt even better because of the dry, tougher conditions at East Lake.
Woods has said getting to the Tour Championship after recovering from a fourth back surgery makes this year successful even without a victory.
Justin Rose, in his debut at No. 1 in the world, and Gary Woodland were at 66.