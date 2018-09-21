LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and after he ran over two men, killing one, nearly four years ago.

The Death Row Records co-founder entered the plea Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and has agreed to serve 28 years in prison.

Knight was charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run after fleeing the scene of an altercation in January 2015 outside a Compton burger stand. Knight and a consultant on the N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton" were involved in a fistfight that ended with Knight clipping the man with his pickup truck and running over businessman Terry Carter, who died from his injuries.

Knight's attorneys have said he was acting in self-defense.

The 53-year-old was a towering figuring over the West Coast gangster rap scene, with his label turning Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur into stars.