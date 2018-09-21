WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane has agreed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby.

The 21-year-old Ioane, who has scored 18 tries in his 18 tests, has signed through 2022 in a deal worth several million dollars.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said it was "fantastic news for New Zealand Rugby. Rieko is a young player with undoubted talent who has already achieved wonderful things on the international stage."

Ioane was named World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017 and was a nominee for Player of the Year.

The Auckland Blues winger said he felt "incredibly privileged to get the opportunity to play my rugby here for another four years." He said playing at a World Cup was "a huge motivator for me."