Judge refuses to delay US trial of 'El Chapo'

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge has rejected a request to put off the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Lawyers for Guzman told Judge Brian Cogan at a hearing Thursday that they needed more time to review a mountain of evidence in the drug-trafficking case.

But the New York judge said he was sticking with a schedule that has jury selection beginning Nov. 5. He had already agreed in July to delay the trial by two months.

Guzman was extradited to the U.S. last year. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that his cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

He faces life in prison if convicted at a trial that could last several weeks.