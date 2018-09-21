SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Facts and figures for the Ryder Cup:

Event: 42nd Ryder Cup matches.

Date: Sept. 28-30.

The course: Le Golf National will play at 7,183 yards as a par 71. It was designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge, in collaboration with Pierre Thevenin. Located southwest of central Paris, it has hosted the French Open 26 times.

Format: Four matches of fourballs (better ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Points: The United States needs 14 points to retain the cup. Europe needs 14½ points to win the cup.

Series: United States leads 26-13-2.

Last time: In the first Ryder Cup since U.S. players had a stronger voice in the structure of its team, the American won 17-11 at Hazeltine for their biggest Ryder Cup rout since 1981. For the first time since 1975, every American player contributed a point. Patrick Reed led the Americans with a 3-1-1 record, including a leadoff singles victory over Rory McIlroy.

Captains: Jim Furyk (United States), Thomas Bjorn (Europe).

European roster: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson.

U.S. roster: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods.

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods, a vice captain in 2016, is playing for the first time since 2012. He has not won a Ryder Cup match since singles at Wales in 2010.

Key statistic: The Americans have not won the Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.

Noteworthy: Phil Mickelson sets a Ryder Cup record by competing for the 12th time. He has had 55 teammates and 15 partners in his Ryder Cup career.

Quoteworthy: "We wanted to have a winning record in 10 Ryder Cups over 20 years. That math is pretty simple. You have to win on the road. Eventually, we're going to have to do that." — U.S. captain Jim Furyk.

Television (all times EDT): Friday, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel), 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).